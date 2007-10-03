EU lawyers reach agreement on treaty text

The European Union came one step closer to having a new treaty on Tuesday (2 October) when legal experts from the 27 member states agreed its content.

The draft has been "provisionally accepted" by the lawyers and "will be translated, revised and made available" by the end of the week, said Portugal, which is chairing the EU until the end of the year.

Currently mainly in French, the text has to be translated into the other official languages of the EU, after which it will be furth...