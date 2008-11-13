British Tory MEP punished in expenses affair

The British Conservative party has expelled MEP Den Dover after he paid hundreds of thousands of euros to a company run by his wife and daughter.

The move bars Mr Dover, a 70-year old from northwest England who works on the industry committee and the parliament's delegation to Canada, from running in next year's European elections.

The expulsion came after the European Parliament ordered him to repay over €600,000 and asked OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud unit, to make further investig...