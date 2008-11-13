Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament headquarters - a report has suggested there is lax control over expenses (Photo: European Parliament)

British Tory MEP punished in expenses affair

EU Political
by Philippa Runner,

The British Conservative party has expelled MEP Den Dover after he paid hundreds of thousands of euros to a company run by his wife and daughter.

The move bars Mr Dover, a 70-year old from northwest England who works on the industry committee and the parliament's delegation to Canada, from running in next year's European elections.

The expulsion came after the European Parliament ordered him to repay over €600,000 and asked OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud unit, to make further investig...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The European Parliament headquarters - a report has suggested there is lax control over expenses (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections