Athens mobilises army to break truckers' strike

Greek lorry drivers have backed down and called off a strike that had paralysed the country, crippled its travel industry and stranded hundreds of thousands of tourists - but only after the government mobilised the army to make fuel deliveries.

The drivers had refused to back down in the face of a mobilisation order from the government on Wednesday and clashed with police at the Transport Ministry on Thursday, but voted by a slim majority to return to work after the prime minister calle...