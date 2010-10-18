Merkel stokes anti-immigrant discourse in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declared that attempts to build a multicultural society in her country have "utterly failed" in comments widely seen as a shift to the right as her party languishes in the polls, while a wider anti-immigrant discourse grips Germany.

"At the beginning of the 60s our country called the foreign workers to come to Germany and now they live in our country," Ms Merkel told a meeting of youth members of her Christian Democratic Union party on Saturday (16 Oc...