Ad
euobserver
Berlusconi is Italy's longest-serving post-war premier (Photo: Council)

Berlusconi pledges to leave politics in 2013

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italy's scandal-prone Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he is "absolutely not" seeking re-election in 2013 and indicated he would like former justice minister Angelino Alfano to succeed him.

"If I could go now, I would," the 74-year-old Berlusconi said in an interview with La Repubblica.

"I won't stand again. I will help Angelino Alfano in the election campaign and act as 'patron'. I will be 77 then and won't be able to be prime minister any more."

Former justice min...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Berlusconi is Italy's longest-serving post-war premier (Photo: Council)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections