Berlusconi pledges to leave politics in 2013

Italy's scandal-prone Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he is "absolutely not" seeking re-election in 2013 and indicated he would like former justice minister Angelino Alfano to succeed him.

"If I could go now, I would," the 74-year-old Berlusconi said in an interview with La Repubblica.

"I won't stand again. I will help Angelino Alfano in the election campaign and act as 'patron'. I will be 77 then and won't be able to be prime minister any more."

Former justice min...