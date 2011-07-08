Berlusconi pledges to leave politics in 2013

Italy's scandal-prone Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he is "absolutely not" seeking re-election in 2013 and indicated he would like former justice minister Angelino Alfano to succeed him.
"If I could go now, I would," the 74-year-old Berlusconi said in an interview with La Repubblica.
"I won't stand again. I will help Angelino Alfano in the election campaign and act as 'patron'. I will be 77 then and won't be able to be prime minister any more."
Former justice min...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here