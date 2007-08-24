Belgian government coalition talks collapse

Five weeks of negotiation on forming a centre-right government in Belgium have collapsed in failure with rival French- and Dutch-speaking regions unable to agree on a division of power.

The prime minister designate, Yves Leterme, on Thursday (23 August) resigned his mandate for forming a government after all-night negotiations failed to break the continuing deadlock between the two sides.

He said he found it "impossible to successfully draft an ambitious government programme as re...