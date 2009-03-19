Ad
euobserver
Dublin: both sides are preparing for another campaign on the Lisbon treaty before the October deadline (Photo: EUobserver)

Dublin remains coy over Lisbon referendum date

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Irish minister for foreign affairs, Micheal Martin, refused on Thursday (19 March) to rule out the possibility of an early referendum on the Lisbon treaty, saying only that the government will stick to the timeline agreed at a summit of EU leaders last December.

"The government has not formally made a decision on the date of the referendum," he said.

Under the December deal, Irish prime minister Brian Cowan agreed to hold a second referendum on the treaty before the term of the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Dublin: both sides are preparing for another campaign on the Lisbon treaty before the October deadline (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections