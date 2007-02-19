Europeans favour Spain for expat jobs

Spain is the most favoured destination for West Europeans considering to move from their own country and seek jobs elsewhere in the EU.
According to a Financial Times /Harris poll on attitudes among over 6,500 adults in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the US towards immigration - published on Monday (19 February) - 17 percent of respondents said they would like to work in Spain.
The Italians and French were the most upbeat about the Iberian country but while Italians f...
