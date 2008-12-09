Ad
euobserver
Will Dublin be plastered with Yes and No posters once again next year? (Photo: EUobserver)

Irish minister fudges Lisbon treaty question

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin declined to clarify his country's position on holding a second referendum on the Lisbon treaty next year, despite reports of an impending announcement.

"We have not decided to hold a referendum," he told a packed crowd of Brussels officials and journalists at a meeting on Monday (8 December) held by the European Policy Centre, an EU think-tank.

But when pressed if he saw any other way out of the impasse other than a second referendum, he respo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Will Dublin be plastered with Yes and No posters once again next year? (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections