Ad
euobserver
Brussels argues the new rules will boost further European research in modern medical therapies (Photo: Notat)

Embryo-cell vote spotlights MEPs' ethics

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

MEPs are divided over EU rules on new types of treatment for diseases such as cancer or Alzheimer's, with conservative deputies calling for safeguards against medicines developed through embryonic stem cell research, a practice that is illegal in some countries.

After a series of delays, the European Parliament is set to vote on Wednesday (25 April) on the new EU regulation on so called "advanced therapies" - gene therapy, adult stem cell therapy and tissue engineering.

All three...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Brussels argues the new rules will boost further European research in modern medical therapies (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections