Group of 12 to reflect on future of Europe

EU leaders are on Thursday (16 October) set to approve a 12-member group headed by former Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez and tasked with reflecting on how best to deal with Europe's future challenges.

Besides Mr Gonzalez himself and his two vice-chairs - Latvia's former president, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, and Nokia chief Jorma Ollila from Finland - the "wise group" will include members from Italy, Poland, France, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Greece, diplom...