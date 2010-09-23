Ad
Tense moment: Traian Basescu (r) telling Nicolas Sarkozy (l) to stop Roma expulsions at the EU summit last week (Photo: Council of European Union)

Romania wants France to stop Roma expulsions

by Valentina Pop,

Romanian President Traian Basescu told his French counterpart at last week's summit to "try to stop" Roma expulsions, but the President Nicolas Sarkozy gave him an "unclear response."

Speaking to foreign journalists in Bucharest on Wednesday (22 September), Mr Basescu said he urged Mr Sarkozy last week in Brussels to "try and stop the process of expelling Roma."

"The answer was unclear but we decided to talk this over during a meeting in the coming weeks," he added.

"Romani...

