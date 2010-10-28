Ad
euobserver
Viviane Reding has again provoked the ire of the French president (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy to Reding: 'You will pay consequences for insulting France'

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has had enough of EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding's sharp criticisms of his administration and has told her she will "pay the consequences."

"France told the commission that it has insulted her as a nation," Victor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary told reporters in Brussels at a meeting of Europe's centre-right leaders ahead of an EU summit, reporting on a lunchtime exchange between the French leader and the head of the European Commission, Jo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Viviane Reding has again provoked the ire of the French president (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections