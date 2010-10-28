Sarkozy to Reding: 'You will pay consequences for insulting France'

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has had enough of EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding's sharp criticisms of his administration and has told her she will "pay the consequences."

"France told the commission that it has insulted her as a nation," Victor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary told reporters in Brussels at a meeting of Europe's centre-right leaders ahead of an EU summit, reporting on a lunchtime exchange between the French leader and the head of the European Commission, Jo...