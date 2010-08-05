Hungarian media law 'turns clock back to Communism,' say press advocates

European journalist groups and press freedom watchdogs have sharply criticised the Hungarian government for its new media laws.
In unusually strong language, the critics have described the new rules as returning the country to "Communist" times.\nThe most controversial element of the plans is the creation of a government-controlled "media presidaeum", which would supervise public media, who will now have to guarantee "balanced reporting" and obliged to supply the information deemed by t...
