Sarkozy 'annoyed' by Merkel

The fabled Franco-German motor has been dusted off since France's energetic new leader Nicolas Sarkozy burst onto the European stage before the summer, but by some accounts all is not quite so rosy behind the scenes.

Speculation on the state of relations between the frenetic limelight-stealing can-do Mr Sarkozy and his low-key but steely German counterpart Angela Merkel has been high since the French president took office four months ago.

Even before he became president there wer...