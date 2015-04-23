Timmermans takes swipe at MEPs on transparency

EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans has taken a swipe at MEPs who preach transparency but have not implemented the same rules as the commission when it comes to meetings with lobbyists.



Making a pointed reference to this "august" building during a transparency debate on Thursday (23 April), Timmermans noted that while the parliament asks many questions of him, it gets "irritated" when the process is reversed.

"It's not wrong for me to say to the European Parliament: 'Yes y...