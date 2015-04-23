Ad
euobserver
Transparency - a hot topic when it comes to EU law-making (Photo: European Commission)

Timmermans takes swipe at MEPs on transparency

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans has taken a swipe at MEPs who preach transparency but have not implemented the same rules as the commission when it comes to meetings with lobbyists.\n \nMaking a pointed reference to this "august" building during a transparency debate on Thursday (23 April), Timmermans noted that while the parliament asks many questions of him, it gets "irritated" when the process is reversed.

