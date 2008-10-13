Brussels warns: turn your music down

Besides being a traditional nuisance for all those used to travel by train, plane or urban transport, loud music from headphones could lead to serious hearing damage for those who listen to their MP3 players for more than a few hours a week, an EU study presented on Monday (13 October) has shown.

Everybody who listens to music more than five hours per week at a high volume puts their hearing at risk of irreversible damage, particularly if the trend lasts for more than five years, EU sci...