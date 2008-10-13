Ad
euobserver
Listening to loud music through headhones can permanently damage your hearing, Brussels warns. (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels warns: turn your music down

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Besides being a traditional nuisance for all those used to travel by train, plane or urban transport, loud music from headphones could lead to serious hearing damage for those who listen to their MP3 players for more than a few hours a week, an EU study presented on Monday (13 October) has shown.

Everybody who listens to music more than five hours per week at a high volume puts their hearing at risk of irreversible damage, particularly if the trend lasts for more than five years, EU sci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Listening to loud music through headhones can permanently damage your hearing, Brussels warns. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections