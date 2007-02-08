Brussels mulls new laws to boost online shopping

With only 6 percent of EU citizens shopping online for products in other member states due to a lack of trust, the European Commission is to review and possibly fully harmonise consumer-related laws in a bid to boost sales.

The revision announced on Thursday (8 February) by consumer protection commissioner Meglena Kuneva will involve eight current EU laws dealing with issues such as product guarantees, return policy or package travel traded via the internet.

"At the moment, con...