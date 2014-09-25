MEPs prepare 'lively' hearings for new commissioners

When the 27 new commissioners-to-be start their hearings in the European Parliament next week, the question is not if MEPs will reject one of them, but who it will be.
"It would be for the first time in the history of hearings if all candidates are accepted," notes one EU source.
Four years ago, it was the Bulgarian candidate, Rumiana Jeleva, who had to be replaced after she failed to counter accusations of conf...
