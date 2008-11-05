Ad
Mr Kaczynski (r) will go to Brussels with an awkward task (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Polish president gets prickly mandate for EU summit

by Philippa Runner,

The Polish government will let Polish President Lech Kaczynski go alone to Friday's (7 November) EU summit, to avoid another fiasco over chairs at the top table. But it will give him a hard to digest pro-euro and pro-Lisbon treaty mandate.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday his decision to stay home, saying he did not want a repeat of the October summit, when a rogue Mr Kaczynski chartered his own plane and gatecrashed the EU meeting, causing protocol havoc and making Polan...

