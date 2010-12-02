Ad
euobserver
Mandelson: in a double revolving-doors case, left PR sector to join EU commission, and has now gone back into it (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Another former EU commissioner joins PR sector

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Another former EU commissioner, Peter Mandelson, has gone into the public relations business, with the British peer, former trade commissioner and former UK junior minister for business, set to become chairman of a new London-based lobby firm, Global Counsel.

The company was registered with the UK business authority, Companies House, on 24 November, and is to have offices in Farm Street, London, in the same building as the multinational WPP advertising group, close by to the US embassy ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Latest News

euobserver

