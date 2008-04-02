Ad
Some have suggested that the ruling could eventually effect the entire 27-nation EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Same-sex couples score victory on pension rights

by Renata Goldirova,

The EU's top court has boosted the rights of same-sex couples, after ruling that a person is entitled to their dead partner's pension in all EU states that treat homosexual partnerships similarly to marriages.

The ruling by the European Court of Justice, announced on Tuesday (1 April), comes in response to a case triggered by a German citizen, Tadao Maruko, in 2005.

After Mr Maruko's partner died, a German pension fund refused to pay him any survivor's benefits, claiming that onl...

