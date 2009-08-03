Turkey marks 50 years as EU suitor

Turkey has marked a sad anniversary of 50 years knocking on Europe's door, with some enthusiasts hoping that the EU's recent deal on the Nabucco gas pipeline could speed up Ankara's membership bid.

The Eurasian country of 74 million on Friday (31 July) marked a half century from the first official announcement of its application to join the EU, which was then called the European Economic Community.

On the same day in 1959, Turkey's prime minister Adnan Menderes made the first part...