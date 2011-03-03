Ad
Denmark may hold the referendum before June (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Denmark eyeing referendum on euro

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's economic convergence plans are forcing Denmark to reconsider its euro opt-out, with a referendum on "modernising" Copenhagen's relation with Brussels possibly taking place by June.

With plans for a "Competitiveness Pact" currently being drafted by EU institutions to replace a Franco-German draft on pensions harmonisation and constitutional "debt brakes", Denmark does not want to be left out of the decision-making process, due to not being in the single currency.

