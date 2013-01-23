Ad
'Our good chemistry may be our best kept secret', Merkel said (Photo: Bundesregierung/Denzel)

France and Germany promise joint EU plans

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Germany and France will table joint proposals for deeper eurozone integration by May and are "working closely" to get a deal on EU's seven-year budget next month, the two leaders said on Tuesday (22 January) during Franco-German festivities.

Celebrating 50 years of the Franco-German Elysee peace treaty did not go unnoticed in Berlin. Some 700 French politicians, students, mayors and artists descended upon the German capital. President Joachim Gauck chaired a gala concert. The Bundestag ...

