EU hopes Greek-Macedonian name dispute could end soon

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn on Thursday (2 October) expressed hopes that the 17-year-old 'name row' between Greece and Macedonia is reaching its final stage.

"It is important to settle the name issue, which is a bilateral issue between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece, and … I sincerely hope that this almost eternal issue could finally be settled," Mr Rehn told a news conference in Brussels.

Greece has refused to recognise its neighbour's constitution...