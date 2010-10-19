Ad
Polish centre-right deputy Jacek Saryusz-Wolski (c) pushed through the quota-type proposal in the foreign affairs committee. But the idea fell in the legal affairs group (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs drop idea of soft quotas for EU diplomatic staff

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs in the legal affairs committee have ditched a proposal for the European External Action Service (EEAS) to hire set targets of people from new member states.

The vote in Strasbourg on Monday evening (18 October) saw a large majority of deputies adopt by show of hands a report on EEAS staff regulations by German centre-left MEP Bernhard Rapkay which says the new service should ensure an "appropriate and meaningful presence of nationals from all the member states."

But they decl...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

