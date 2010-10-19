MEPs drop idea of soft quotas for EU diplomatic staff

MEPs in the legal affairs committee have ditched a proposal for the European External Action Service (EEAS) to hire set targets of people from new member states.
The vote in Strasbourg on Monday evening (18 October) saw a large majority of deputies adopt by show of hands a report on EEAS staff regulations by German centre-left MEP Bernhard Rapkay which says the new service should ensure an "appropriate and meaningful presence of nationals from all the member states."
But they decl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.