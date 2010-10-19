MEPs drop idea of soft quotas for EU diplomatic staff

MEPs in the legal affairs committee have ditched a proposal for the European External Action Service (EEAS) to hire set targets of people from new member states.

The vote in Strasbourg on Monday evening (18 October) saw a large majority of deputies adopt by show of hands a report on EEAS staff regulations by German centre-left MEP Bernhard Rapkay which says the new service should ensure an "appropriate and meaningful presence of nationals from all the member states."

But they decl...