Mr Tusk (l) and Mr Kaczynski saw the last summit dominated by coverage of who used which plane to fly to Brussels (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Polish summit row heats up afresh

by Philippa Runner,

Bickering over who should represent Poland at the intergovernmental level threatens to spill over into a second EU summit, after the political party of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he will stay home on 7 November if the president goes to Brussels.

"If the president insists, the premier won't go. Let the president put forward Poland's position on the [financial] crisis alone," a senior member of Mr Tusk's liberal Civic Platform party told Polish newspaper Dziennik on Sunday.

