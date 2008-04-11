Ad
euobserver
Turkey has been an EU candidate since 1999. (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso calls on Turkey to carry out more reforms

by Elitsa Vucheva,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (10 April) called on Turkey to speed up reforms, notably in the area of human rights, noting that the country is still far from fulfilling all EU accession criteria.

"More progress is needed on a number of key issues, such as freedom of expression, democratic primacy in civil-military relations, cultural rights, trade union rights, women's and children's rights," Mr Barroso said, speaking to the Turkish parliament.

"The...

