France will use a "case-by-case approach" to decide on further EU enlargements (Photo: Sénat)

France takes further step towards scrapping enlargement referendums

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The French government on Wednesday (23 April) approved plans for constitutional reform that would scrap the obligation for France to hold a referendum on any further enlargement of the EU after Croatia.

The clause making it compulsory to submit all future EU enlargements to a referendum in France was introduced in 2005 by the then-president Jacques Chirac.

"We believe this safeguard doesn't really make sense. It sets a general rule when what we need is a case-by-case approach, in ...

