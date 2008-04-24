France takes further step towards scrapping enlargement referendums

The French government on Wednesday (23 April) approved plans for constitutional reform that would scrap the obligation for France to hold a referendum on any further enlargement of the EU after Croatia.

The clause making it compulsory to submit all future EU enlargements to a referendum in France was introduced in 2005 by the then-president Jacques Chirac.

"We believe this safeguard doesn't really make sense. It sets a general rule when what we need is a case-by-case approach, in ...