euobserver
Yves Leterme, the caretaker Prime Minister will still be in power when Belgium formally takes over the EU helm on 1 July (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

New Belgian government could hamper EU presidency

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Belgian policymakers have indicated that the speedy formation of a new Belgian government may not be in the interests of the country's EU presidency.

The sources said that the current caretaker administration has worked out a detailed agenda for the coming six months which could be put in jeopardy by the advent of a new government.

"The current government still has full powers," a senior Belgian official told press in an off-the-record briefing on Sunday (27 June). "Everything we...

euobserver

