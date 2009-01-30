No EU referendum in Iceland under new government

Despite the discussion in Brussels of the likelihood of a ‘fast-track' entry of Iceland to the European Union by 2011, the new administration and the likely winners of spring elections are unlikely to make moves in this direction any time soon.

The incoming left-wing government of Iceland will not hold a referendum on joining the European Union either before or during a snap spring general election, the EUobserver has learnt.

"There won't be any referendum on joining the European ...