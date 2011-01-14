Ad
euobserver
Hoedeman: 'Basically this is saying that it's okay to lobby' (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

Commission's new ethics code won't stop abuses, critics say

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Scandals over ex-commissioners heading off to plum lobbying jobs will keep happening despite a revision of the EU executive's ethics code, say transparency campaigners.

In the wake of a string of 'revolving door' scandals in 2009, where half a dozen former commissioners went on to well-paid executive positions with lobbying outfits, banks and airlines, the European Commission promised a new code of conduct for the institution.

In one instance, Germany's ex-commissioner, Guenter Ve...

euobserver

