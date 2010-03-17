Balkan summit to go ahead despite Serbia-Kosovo row

The Croatian prime minister confirmed on Tuesday (16 March) that an EU-Balkan summit will take place in Brdo, Slovenia, this Saturday, despite a dispute between Serbia and Kosovo which threatened to derail the event.

"The conference will take place, we are still working on organisational details, but we believe there are no obstacles for it to be held," Croatian premier Jadranka Kosor told journalists in Zagreb, AFP reports.

The participation of Serbian and Kosovar officials is s...