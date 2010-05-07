UK election produces no clear result

The UK's centre-left and centre-right are in a tug-of-war as of Friday morning as exit polls and a majority of results officially declared suggest David Cameron's Tories have been unable to win an outright majority.

Prime Minister Gordon Brown's Labour Party is attempting to convince the centrist Liberal Democrats to form a progressive coalition while the Conservatives are claiming their social-democratic opponents have lost the mandate to govern.

The liberals' Nick Clegg, the fa...