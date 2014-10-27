EU commission warns UK about its rebate

The UK has to pay its outstanding €2.1bn bill by 1 December or face monthly penalties, EU budget commissioner Jacek Dominik said Monday (27 October) in a press conference.

Dominik said he was "surprised" to witness the "anger" of British Prime Minister David Cameron who last week vowed not to pay the bill at such short notice.

The commissioner said British officials knew since 17 October, when all member states were presented with their corrected share of the EU budget, based on c...