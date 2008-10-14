Barroso reminds Europe of climate change threat

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has urged EU leaders set to gather for two-days talks in Brussels this week (15-16 October) not to use the ongoing financial crisis to sacrifice the EU's ambitious, although costly, green goals. Meanwhile, some EU states are gearing up for a heated debate on the issue.

"Saving the planet is not an after-dinner drink, a digestif that you take or leave. Climate change does not disappear because of the financial crisis," Mr Barroso said ...