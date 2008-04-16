Ad
The 1991 – 1995 wars in the Balkans were the most destructive and murderous to take place in Europe since World War II (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU urged to press Croatia on war crimes prosecution

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU candidate country Croatia has not been doing enough to bring to justice all those who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1991 – 1995 war that pitted the newly independent country against the Yugoslav People's Army, leading human rights NGO Amnesty International has said.

On Tuesday (15 April) the organisation called on the EU to play a more active role to ensure that this issue is tackled and that all war criminals are brought to justice, regardless of their ...

