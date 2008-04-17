Increasing number of dangerous consumer products detected in Europe

The number of products presenting health or safety risks that were detected and withdrawn from the EU markets in 2007 was 53 percent higher than in 2006, according to a report to be delivered by EU consumer protection commissioner Meglena Kuneva today (17 April).

The majority (52 percent) of the dangerous goods come from China, although dangerous products of European origin - notably German (six percent), Italian (four percent), Polish and French (two percent each) were also detected, a...