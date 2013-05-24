Ad
euobserver
London: The British PM has promised an in-out EU referendum in 2017 (Photo: murphyz)

Central bank chief: EU needs a more European UK

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

In an unusually politically comment, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi has said Europe needs a more European UK.\n \n“I cannot say which of the two sets of arguments is stronger, the economic or the political ones, neither am I going to enter into a domestic policy debate, but what I can say is that Europe needs a more European UK as much as the UK needs a more British Europe,” Draghi said in a speech on Thursday (23 May) at the City of London Corporation.

Draghi's remarks...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Prepare for UK exit from EU, Asian bank warns
London: The British PM has promised an in-out EU referendum in 2017 (Photo: murphyz)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections