euobserver
The Moldovan parliament: the current administration has not clamped down on crime and corruption (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to start Moldova talks despite election fears

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU will start negotiations on a new partnership agreement with Moldova despite the risk the Communist government may exploit the move in the run up to general elections next spring, Kalman Miszei, the EU's top diplomat on Moldova told MEPs on Monday (6 October).

Estonian socialist MEP and head of the EU-Moldova delegation Marianne Mikko warned that the approval of a negotiation mandate for the new partnership pact by 27 EU states could be an image boost for the current Communist lea...

