Albanians keen to come to Belgium have to get into Bulgaria first in a maze of paperwork (Photo: afagen)

Albania and Bosnia to get visa-free travel before Christmas

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU interior ministers are on Monday (8 November) expected to lift visa requirements for Albanian and Bosnian citizens despite limited progress in terms of democracy, the fight against organised crime and corruption in the two countries.

The decision will come into force "shortly before Christmas," EU officials say. It will allow biometric passport-holders from the two Balkan countries to stay up to three months in any European state which is part of the passport-free Schengen zone. Brit...

