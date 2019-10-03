Ad
'I'm clean,' Sylvie Goulard pleaded, as the hard questions kept coming (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

French EU nominee could fall after brutal hearing

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron's EU nominee risks being scalped by the European Parliament (EP) after a brutal hearing that focused on financial improprieties.

The French candidate, Sylvie Goulard, told MEPs "I admit that I have made mistakes" after her cross-examination on Wednesday (2 October).

But her mea culpas failed to stop all but one of the EP's main political groups (her own, liberal, Renew Europe faction) from calling her in for a second hearing later this month.

