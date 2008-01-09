Ad
Mr Bush meeting his Turkish counterpart, Abdullah Gul, in the White House (Photo: The White House)

US president reiterates support for Turkey's EU bid

by Renata Goldirova,

The United States has reiterated its support for full Turkish membership of the European Union, with President George W. Bush saying the move would be "in the interest of peace".

"I strongly believe that Europe will benefit when Turkey is a member of the European Union", Mr Bush said on Tuesday (8 January), underlining "it's in the interests of peace that Turkey be admitted into the EU".

The White House chief described Turkey - a mainly Muslim country of over 70 million people -...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

