Markets fear social explosion in Greece as 3 killed in riots

Three people died in a fire-bomb attack on a bank in Athens on Wednesday (5 May) while protesters against an EU-IMF loan package attempted to storm the country's parliament. The violence, analysts are concluding, is "very bad news" for market confidence, with monitors becoming increasingly convinced that the govenment will not be able to push through its austerity measures.

