euobserver
Sanchez wants "a government of change, one that is progressive and that will introduce reforms". (Photo: PSOE)

Spain: Socialist Sanchez trying to form government

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Spain's Socialist Party leader has been asked to form a government in an attempt to break the political deadlock caused by last December's election result.

Pedro Sanchez, whose PSOE party came second in the 20 December election, said he would need one month to find partners for a coalition and submit it to a parliamentary vote.

“I’m serious about this,” he said after a meeting with king Felipe VI on Tuesday (2 February) adding that he wanted "a government of change, one that is p...

