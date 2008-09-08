Czechs promise to 'sweeten' Europe

While often viewed as one of the most eurosceptic EU states, the Czechs are promising to "sweeten" the EU during their six-month term at the helm of the bloc in a video promoting the presidency to the national public, unveiled last week.

The video shows a typical working session in Brussels conferences or ministerial meetings, with Czech celebrities such as world-famous ice hockey player Jaromir Jagr or fashion model Tereza Maxova representing quite bored-looking diplomats gathered arou...