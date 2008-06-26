Ad
The court decision closes off the British ratification process (Photo: Deryc Sands)

UK millionaire's Lisbon Treaty challenge defeated

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

UK millionaire Stuart Wheeler's attempt to force a referendum in Britain on the Lisbon Treaty via a High Court order have been defeated.

Two judges, Lord Justice Richards and Mr Justice Mackay, rejected on Wednesday (25 June) Mr Wheeler's claim that there was a "legitimate expectation" of a referendum on the text.

"We have found nothing in the claimant's case to cast doubt on the lawfulness of ratifying the Lisbon Treaty without a referendum," said the judges in their decision, wi...

EU Political
