May Day protests turn violent as Greeks turn ire on EU, IMF

Traditional May Day marches turned violent in Greece as workers and youth vented their fury at austerity measures intended to deal with the country's ongoing debt crisis.

Tens of thousands took the streets to protest the harsh prescription of public sector cutbacks, wage reductions, pension entitlements and tax increases cooked up by the governing centre-left Pasok at the behest of Brussels, Berlin and the International Monetary Fund.

Youthful demonstrators in Athens did not take ...