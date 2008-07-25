Serbian ambassadors to return to EU capitals

Serbia's government has decided to return the ambassadors that were withdrawn from EU states which recognised Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence in a move aiming to "normalise" relations with the 27-nation bloc.

"I consider the decision on the return of ambassadors to EU countries that have recognised Kosovo will reinforce our diplomatic position," Serbian environment minister Oliver Dulic is quoted as saying by AFP news agency on Thursday (24 July).

